Maui launches website to assist job seekers

Maui County launched a website Monday to assist residents seeking employment, job training or new career paths.

The website, www.MauiCountyVirtualJobFair.com, also gives employers an online resource to find workers.

“Development of the website was the result of a collaboration between the County Office of Economic Development, the Maui County Workforce Development Board and the University of Hawaii Maui College,” the county said in a news release.

UH-Maui College Chancellor Lui Hokoana said: “This unique Virtual Job Fair was designed especially for Maui Nui residents. We want to help you through this challenging time.”

For more information or help, job seekers can call the Maui American Job Center at (808) 270-5777. Employers may also receive help by calling (808) 727-2770.

ON THE MOVE

St. Andrew’s Schools has made three appointments to its board of trustees.

Darlena Chadwick was appointed chair of the school’s board trustees. She has been a board member the past four years and serves as vice president of patient care at The Queen’s Health Systems.

Beverly Ament, president of Island Insurance Companies, and Rev. Paul Lillie, rector of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, were added to the school’s board.