Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A bill that strengthens protections for victims of sexual harassment in the workplace has been approved by the state Legislature and awaits the governor’s approval. Read more

A bill that strengthens protections for victims of sexual harassment in the workplace has been approved by the state Legislature and awaits the governor’s approval.

Nearly half (49%) of residents surveyed by Safe Spaces and Workplaces in Hawaii in 2019 had experienced sexual harassment in the workplace. And 17% reported witnessing incidents of sexual harassment while on the job.

HB 2054 prohibits employers from requiring workers to sign nondisclosure agreements regarding sexual harassment or sexual assault as a condition of their employment.

Rep. Amy Perruso (D, Wahiawa-­Launani Valley), who introduced the bill, said that such mandatory nondislosure agreements strips victims of sexual harassment and sexual violence of their rights.

“We need to empower survivors to speak out, so that we can ensure Hawaii’s workplaces are safe from sexual misconduct,” she said.

“Sexual harassment is far too common in our state’s workplaces and nondisclosure agreements only worsen the problem,” said Perruso. “Victims should not be forced to suffer sexual violence in silence just to earn a paycheck.”

Gov. David Ige’s office received the bill on July 10, and it awaits his approval.