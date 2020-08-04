comscore Column: Students get support pursuing cybersecurity careers, school | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Column: Students get support pursuing cybersecurity careers, school

  • By Evan Horton
  • Today
  • Updated 1:16 a.m.
  • Evan Horton

    Evan Horton

This summer, five of my colleagues and I volunteered our time to support the Air Force Association’s CyberPatriot program. CyberPatriot is a National Youth Cyber Education Program that aims to attract high school and middle school students to education and careers in science, technology, engineering and math. Read more

Previous Story
Search for jobs moves online during pandemic

Scroll Up