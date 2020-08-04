comscore Vintage warbirds populate Navy flattop for 75th anniversary end-of-WWII events in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Vintage warbirds populate Navy flattop for 75th anniversary end-of-WWII events in Hawaii

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • COURTESY THE PRESCOTT FOUNDATION The B-25 Mitchell bomber “Old Glory” is lifted onto the flight deck of the USS Essex in San Diego for delivery to Hawaii as part of events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII.

  • COURTESY PRESCOTT FOUNDATION The B-25 Mitchell bomber “Old Glory” was flown from New York to Florida to San Diego for the trip to Hawaii for the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII.

  • COURTESY PRESCOTT FOUNDATION The B-25 Mitchell bomber “Old Glory”.

Fourteen vintage warbirds, including a polished aluminum 1944 B-25 bomber, are headed to Hawaii courtesy of U.S. Navy lift on the amphibious assault ship USS Essex for aerial flyovers commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. Read more

