University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors’ first practice pushed back to Friday

The University of Hawaii football team is targeting Friday as the first practice of training camp, school officials announced on Monday night.

The opening practice, in conjunction with NCAA orientation rules, will allow helmets as the only equipment.

The Rainbow Warriors were initially set to open camp last Friday. But the threat of Hurricane Douglas forced the cancellation of a walk-through session and pushed back the start of camp to Monday. On Sunday, UH announced a football player was in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and that the start of camp would be moved to today. On Monday evening, UH announced a new practice schedule.

The Warriors will be off today. On Wednesday, they will begin position meetings. On Thursday, they are scheduled to resume the strength/conditioning routine. On Friday, the first practice will be conducted.

The Warriors have ample time to make up for missed practices. UH’s NCAA-approved workout schedule was set to accommodate the Warriors playing an Aug. 24 road game against Arizona. Because that so-called “week zero” game was canceled, along with other games to start to the season, the Warriors’ first opponent will be Robert Morris on Sept. 26.

The Warriors have followed state guidelines this offseason. On July 6, the Warriors were permitted to start team-organized weight training and conditioning drills. On July 17, they were allowed walk-through sessions as part of the training. During these sessions and meetings, the Warriors have followed social-distancing recommendations of ample spacing and wearing masks during small-group meetings. In late July, all 116 players were tested for the coronavirus. UH reported none had tested positive for infection. Last week, a player was prevented from entering the training area after mild symptoms were detected during a screening. He then was tested, and required to self isolate. On Saturday, he tested positive for the virus. People who have been in close contact with the player have been tested for the virus.

When camp starts, it will be similar to recent workouts. The NCAA limits contact and padding in the first two practices. UH coaches have said the only difference will be players will be wearing helmets. The limited-contact practices are expected to extend beyond the first two days.