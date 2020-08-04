comscore University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors’ first practice pushed back to Friday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors’ first practice pushed back to Friday

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii football team is targeting Friday as the first practice of training camp, school officials announced on Monday night. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Aug. 4, 2020

Scroll Up