Editorial: Worries about exodus of workers in Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The estimate that up to 30,000 workers exited Hawaii’s labor market last month is concerning enough. Read more

The estimate that up to 30,000 workers exited Hawaii’s labor market last month is concerning enough. But what deepens the worry is that the numbers will surely grow over the next few months, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues its toll on jobs here, predicted Carl Bonham of the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization.

Expect more on the verge of retirement to leave the workforce, especially school teachers and airline workers, amid more furloughs, shutdowns or safety concerns. All this bodes ill for vulnerable sectors, as well as for the state’s economy and tax revenues — especially if exodus from the labor force also leads to exodus from this state to a lower-cost-of-living one.

A youthful approach to elections

A group of Generation Z and younger millennials has created an engaging online guide tailored for the youth vote. Ho‘ohuli (hoohuli.org), which means to turn, to change or to reform, features a lineup of candidate positions in Honolulu’s primary election races. Of particular concern: candidate takes on building a more resilient Hawaii with a focus on social and environmental justice issues.

Further, organizers — college and secondary school students — intend to pursue ways to hold elected officials accountable for follow-through. Among Ho‘ohuli’s partners: Sierra Club’s Oahu chapter, HawaiiKidsCAN Action Fund, HART Sustainable Mobility Lab, Blue Zones Project and Code for Hawaii.