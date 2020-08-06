52 WWII vets expected for end-of-war commemoration on Oahu as virus worries mount
By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:05 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Jim Pisula and daughter Pearce, visiting from Colorado for a couple of months, took in the sights of Pearl Harbor’s Arizona Memorial on Wednesday. In background was the Japanese helicopter destroyer JS Ise.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Tony Vericella:
The executive director of the 75th World War II Commemoration Committee in Hawaii says veterans will self-quarantine before attending events