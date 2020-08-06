comscore 52 WWII vets expected for end-of-war commemoration on Oahu as virus worries mount | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
52 WWII vets expected for end-of-war commemoration on Oahu as virus worries mount

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Jim Pisula and daughter Pearce, visiting from Colorado for a couple of months, took in the sights of Pearl Harbor’s Arizona Memorial on Wednesday. In background was the Japanese helicopter destroyer JS Ise.

  Tony Vericella: The executive director of the 75th World War II Commemoration Committee in Hawaii says veterans will self-quarantine before attending events

    Tony Vericella:

    The executive director of the 75th World War II Commemoration Committee in Hawaii says veterans will self-quarantine before attending events

With a Japanese helicopter destroyer, the battleship Missouri and USS Arizona Memorial behind them, officials announced Wednesday that 52 World War II veterans plan to attend events on Oahu marking the 75th anniversary of the end of the deadliest conflict in human history. Read more

