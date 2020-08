Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Leadership Forum has announced the local leaders who are joining the eighth cohort of its Omidyar Fellows program. The program’s goal is to cultivate the conditions in which Hawaii thrives by providing leaders with the skills and cross-sector relationships necessary to collectively effect societal change. Individuals were selected through an application process, based on their accomplishments, motivation and ability to make positive change in Hawaii:

>> Tony Au, executive vice president, residential real estate division of First Hawaiian Bank.

>> Danielle Bass, sustainability coordinator, state of Hawaii Office of Planning.

>> Jan Boivin, senior vice president and general counsel, Hawaii Pacific University.

