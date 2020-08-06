comscore Ship returns from Great Pacific Garbage Patch with 67 tons of plastic trash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ship returns from Great Pacific Garbage Patch with 67 tons of plastic trash

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.
  • TODD YAMASHITA / OCEAN VOYAGES INSTITUTE Deckhand Ieie Teibitoa guides the large hook used for the cargo ship KWAI’s crane to collect marine trash during the Ocean Voyages Institute’s voyage at sea to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. The vessel has several hooks to pull ghost nets and plastic debris from the ocean.

    Deckhand Ieie Teibitoa guides the large hook used for the cargo ship KWAI’s crane to collect marine trash during the Ocean Voyages Institute’s voyage at sea to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. The vessel has several hooks to pull ghost nets and plastic debris from the ocean.

In the fierce midday sun at Kewalo Basin Harbor Wednesday, elephantine mounds of algae-wrapped, tar-stained, red and yellow cordage, poison-green fishing nets and bleached consumer plastics in various stages of decay were being unloaded from the weatherbeaten hull of the tall-masted cargo ship KWAI, which had returned to Honolulu that morning with its hold bearing 67 tons of marine trash collected from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch during 35 days at sea. Read more

