comscore Linebacker from New Orleans commits to University of Hawaii football team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Linebacker from New Orleans commits to University of Hawaii football team

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In search of an outside linebacker, the University of Hawaii football team took the Big Easy route. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up