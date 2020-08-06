Linebacker from New Orleans commits to University of Hawaii football team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In search of an outside linebacker, the University of Hawaii football team took the Big Easy route.

The Rainbow Warriors secured a 2021 commitment from Josh Bertholotte of Landry High in New Orleans. Bertholotte told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he will ink a letter of intent on Dec. 16, the first day of the early-signing period for football prospects.

“The reason I picked Hawaii is because Hawaii fits my game style,” said Bertholotte, who excelled as an edge defender in Landry’s 3-3-5 scheme.

Bertholotte said defensive lineman Kemen Smith, a Landry alumnus who signed with the Warriors last year, strongly endorsed the UH coaching staff.

“My friend committed last year, and he told me how cool the coaching staff is,” Bertholotte said. “They’re pretty awesome. I feel good about Hawaii.”

Bertholotte is a life-long resident of New Orleans. “It’s nice,” he said of the city. “It’s got a lot of good seafood. The food is really good here, just like I heard about Hawaii. Hawaii’s food is supposed to be good.”

Bertholotte also competes on Landry’s basketball team. As a freshman and sophomore football player, Bertholotte was mostly a wide receiver. But he shifted to defense as a junior in 2019, playing in space, on the line and, often, in an opposing team’s backfield. Bertholotte was credited with 12 sacks.

Bertholotte received interest from several schools, including Houston, Arizona State and Kansas.

Bertholotte is the eighth player to pledge to the Warriors’ 2021 recruiting class. The Warriors also received commitments from linebackers Tyriek Bell of Saddleback College (Mission Viejo, Calif.), Sonny Semeatu of Mililani High, and Peter Manuma of Campbell High. Other 2021 commits are from Texas high schools: quarterback Brayden Schager of Highland Park High, running backs Da’Qualen James of Lancaster High and Jordan Johnson of Allen High, and defensive back Cinque Williams of Carroll High.