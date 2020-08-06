comscore University of Hawaii football team’s opener set for Sept. 26 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii football team’s opener set for Sept. 26

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Under a structure announced by the Mountain West Conference on Wednesday, the University of Hawaii football team will kick off the 2020 season on Sept. 26. Read more

