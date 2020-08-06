University of Hawaii football team’s opener set for Sept. 26

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Under a structure announced by the Mountain West Conference on Wednesday, the University of Hawaii football team will kick off the 2020 season on Sept. 26.

The Rainbow Warriors’ current schedule calls for Robert Morris, an FCS school from Pennsylvania, to serve as the opening opponent. But while the starting date is set, there is a possibility UH’s opponents for each weekend could change from the current schedule as the Mountain West works on finalizing a master plan.

For now the Mountain West, of which UH is a football-only member, is moving forward with the hope of playing a season that has been clouded by the pandemic. On Wednesday, the league’s Board of Directors outlined a timeframe that called for its members to open the season no earlier than Sept. 26. Each team will play eight league games in addition to facing up to two nonconference opponents during the abbreviated regular season. Potential dates for the Mountain West title game, which matches leaders of the Mountain and West divisions, are Dec. 5, Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.

“Various scheduling models for the 2020 MW football season are under consideration, and a final version will be announced once completed,” the league wrote in a release distributed to the media.

The measure is a match for the Warriors’ amended schedule. The Warriors initially had planned a 13-game regular season that was to open on Aug. 24 against Arizona. But citing pandemic concerns, FCS member Fordham canceled its Sept. 12 game against UH at Aloha Stadium. Then Arizona, UCLA and Oregon also canceled games against UH when the Pac-12 decided to go with a league-only schedule.

UH signed Robert Morris to fill in for Fordham, with the replacement game moved to Sept. 26. After the three Pac-12 schools canceled, UH officials began seeking replacements. But with Robert Morris and New Mexico State booked for non-conference games at Aloha Stadium, there is no need for UH to pursue any other regular-season opponents.

The Warriors are tentatively scheduled to play four league games at Aloha Stadium (UNLV, Nevada, Boise State, New Mexico) and four on the road (Air Force, Fresno State, San Jose State, San Diego State).

It has not been determined how the structure will impact the SoFi Hawaii Bowl, which usually is played on Christmas Eve. This year’s Hawaii Bowl matches teams from the Mountain West and Conference USA.

The Warriors are expected to open training camp on Friday. Since July 17, they have participated in NCAA-approved organized workouts that have included meetings, conditioning drills and walk-through sessions. The Warriors have followed state and school guidelines, including social-distancing measures.