Off the News: Old-school fishing meets internet

There are few things as old-school as subsistence fishing. But we are where we are, so the community discussion about it has to have an internet option.

At issue is the establishment of rules for a new Mo‘omomi Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area on Molokai’s northwestern coast.

To be safe in the COVID age, though, those wanting to testify online for the 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 hearing should email CBSFA@hawaii.gov or call (808) 347-0317. There’s information about in-person testimony, too.

Cleaning up plastic by the ton

Situated between Hawaii and California, the North Pacific Gyre collects a steady flow of plastic waste and other debris in its currents. Kudos to the crew of the cargo ship KWAI for continuing to scoop out the trash. Last week the vessel floated into Kewalo Basin Harbor with 67 tons of it, picked up during 35 days at sea.

The delivery marked the vessel’s second recovery mission this year for Ocean Voyages Institute, whose longer expedition in spring removed 103 tons. Next year, the nonprofit, which has been conducting cleanup voyages since 2009, wants to haul away 1 million pounds of plastics. That would add up to a sobering 500-ton environmental statement.