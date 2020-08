Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A former president of First Hawaiian Bank has been selected to lead the board of Alexander & Baldwin Inc.

The local real estate company announced on Thursday that Eric Yeaman will succeed former A&B CEO Stan Kuriyama as board chairman effective Sept. 30.

Yeaman has been an independent A&B director since 2012. He resigned as president and chief operating officer of First Hawaiian last year, and formed his own advisory firm, Hoku Capital LLC.

Kuriyama, who retired as A&B’s CEO in 2015, announced his plans to retire from A&B’s board in March.

To fill the board seat being vacated by Kuriyama, A&B has appointed John Leong, founder and CEO of Pono Pacific, a natural resources management firm, and Kupu, a nonprofit organization serving young adults with job training. Leong’s appointment is effective Oct. 1.