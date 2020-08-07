comscore Central Pacific Bank forms partnership | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Central Pacific Bank forms partnership

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news service
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Central Pacific Bank, Mana Up, and the Hawaii Food Manufacturers Association have secured new retail opportunities for Hawaii small businesses to sell products in Japan with Prince Hotels and Resorts and Natural Lawson convenience stores. Read more

