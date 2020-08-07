Central Pacific Bank forms partnership

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Central Pacific Bank, Mana Up, and the Hawaii Food Manufacturers Association have secured new retail opportunities for Hawaii small businesses to sell products in Japan with Prince Hotels and Resorts and Natural Lawson convenience stores. Both deals are a result of the group’s discovery mission to Tokyo in February, which explored ways for Hawaii entrepreneurs to establish relationships and expand their businesses into the Japan market.

“Economic growth and diversification for Hawaii must include cultivating key markets like Japan, and I’m impressed by Mana Up and HFMA’s steadfast commitment to seeing these international opportunities into fruition despite the COVID-19 pandemic,” Central Pacific Bank Executive Chairman Paul Yonamine said. “We see this foray into the Japanese market as a pilot, to strengthen the network and infrastructure, and to generate momentum for more Hawaii small businesses interested in growth overseas.”

The Tokyo Hawaii Project is a Hawaii-themed fair held at five Prince Hotels and Resorts properties in Tokyo during July and August. Japanese guests and customers can enjoy authentic Hawaii experiences including Hawaii regional cuisine, special events, and the opportunity to shop Hawaii products like Western Aloha, Meli Wraps, Laha’ole Design, and Lei Palm face masks provided by Mana Up and beach slippers made of natural rubber from HAYN.

The Hawaii Fair by Natural Lawson began Tuesday and will run through Sept. 7 at more than 140 Natural Lawson convenience stores throughout Tokyo. Each store will feature a Hawaii-themed display having an assortment of products available for purchase by Japanese consumers.

Mana Up has a 12-week accelerator program offered biannually to enable Hawaii product entrepreneurs to scale their businesses.

ON THE MOVE

The Hawaii Leadership Forum has announced the local leaders who are joining the eight cohort of its Omidyar Fellows program. The program’s goal is to cultivate the conditions in which Hawaii thrives by leaders with the skills and cross-sector relationships necessary to collectively effect societal change. Individuals were selected through an application process, based on their accomplishments, motivation and ability to make positive change in Hawaii:

>> Daniel Chun, director of sales, community & public relations– Hawaii, Alaska Airlines.

>> Sheila-Anne Ebert, director of management & operations, Alexander & Baldwin.

>> Marisa Hayase, program director– Hawaii, Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation.

>> Jocelyn Howard, executive director, We Are Oceania.