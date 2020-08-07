comscore Major Hawaii retail landlord A&B takes hit on unpaid rent | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Major Hawaii retail landlord A&B takes hit on unpaid rent

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.

Hawaii’s second-largest retail property owner, Alexander & Baldwin Inc., is facing challenges collecting tenant rent that contributed to a recent financial loss for the local company. Read more

Previous Story
Matson finds profit in China amid Hawaii’s economic downturn

Scroll Up