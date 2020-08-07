comscore Oahu home sales still light but showed improvement in July | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu home sales still light but showed improvement in July

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A sign pointed the way to the Hoopili sales center in Kapolei on Thursday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A sign pointed the way to the Hoopili sales center in Kapolei on Thursday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM This home at Hoopili on the Ewa Plain was built in 2018 and was resold last month for $815,000. Of all homes sold on Oahu in July, half sold for more than this price and half sold for less.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    This home at Hoopili on the Ewa Plain was built in 2018 and was resold last month for $815,000. Of all homes sold on Oahu in July, half sold for more than this price and half sold for less.

Oahu’s housing market remained depressed in July, though new sales data shows the severity of the decline is easing. Read more

Previous Story
Matson finds profit in China amid Hawaii’s economic downturn

Scroll Up