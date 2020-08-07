comscore Trial set for man accused of manslaughter in 2009 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Trial set for man accused of manslaughter in 2009

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.
  • HPD Phillip D. Deleon

    HPD

    Phillip D. Deleon

A circuit judge has set a trial date for a 44-year-old man accused of manslaughter in the 2009 shooting death of a 35-year-old man in the Keeaumoku area. Read more

Previous Story
Matson finds profit in China amid Hawaii’s economic downturn

Scroll Up