comscore Ferd Lewis: COVID-19 threatens University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team’s run of NCAA tournament appearances | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: COVID-19 threatens University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team’s run of NCAA tournament appearances

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / DEC. 2019 Hawaii’s Amber Igiede, left, and McKenna Ross went up for a block against Northern Colorado in an NCAA women’s volleyball tournament first-round match on Dec. 6 at the Stan Sheriff Center. UH has played in the tournament in each of the last 27 years.

    MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / DEC. 2019

    Hawaii’s Amber Igiede, left, and McKenna Ross went up for a block against Northern Colorado in an NCAA women’s volleyball tournament first-round match on Dec. 6 at the Stan Sheriff Center. UH has played in the tournament in each of the last 27 years.

Rainbow Wahine volleyball, historically the biggest winner among the University of Hawaii’s 21 athletic teams, could turn out to be the biggest loser in the whole 2020 COVID-19 sports shuffle. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Aug. 6, 2020

Scroll Up