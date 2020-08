Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Several University of Hawaii football players are supporting a movement that is seeking to ensure safety and health measures for Mountain West student-athletes this coming football season. Read more

Several University of Hawaii football players are supporting a movement that is seeking to ensure safety and health measures for Mountain West student-athletes this coming football season.

Under #MWUnited tag, Mountain West United tweeted conditions needed to “ensure our health, safety and well-being” for members of the 12-team league.

The group is following similar coalitions formed by Pac-12 and Big Ten players. But while the Pac-12’s We Are United proposes wide-ranging requests, including profit-sharing, MW United has focused on health and safety conditions in order to compete during this pandemic.

MW United has outlined three areas: 1) testing, prevention, and safety; 2) eligibility and scholarship, and 3) player assurances.

UH already is meeting or set to employ the group’s request for COVID-19 testing, properly disinfecting facilities, contact tracing, and safety and social-distancing standards. The NCAA requires players to be tested every week from the start of training camp and at least 72 hours before each game’s kick off. The Warriors are set to open training camp today. UH’s support staff working closely with players — trainers, equipment managers, media relations personnel — are being tested.

The group also is seeking hardship waivers for players who opt out this season because of COVID concerns, play no more than 30% of the season because of the coronavirus, or if more than half the season is canceled. The group seeks retention of scholarships and roster spots for players granted hardships. Those matters, however, fall under NCAA guidelines.

MW United also is seeking to “ban and void” all COVID-19 liability waivers and pay for out-of-pocket medical costs for COVID-19-related care for five years after a player completes his eligibility.