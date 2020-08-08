comscore Mail-in ballots pushing Honolulu votes to historic high | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mail-in ballots pushing Honolulu votes to historic high

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:55 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The city’s elections administrator, Rex Quidilla, says “the turnout record is being broken as we speak.”

    The city’s elections administrator, Rex Quidilla, says “the turnout record is being broken as we speak.”

Saturday represents the last chance to drop off your ballot — and even register and vote on the same day — to make sure your vote is counted in the primary election, which is already breaking records on Oahu. Read more

