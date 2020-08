Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Leadership Forum has announced the local leaders who are joining the eight cohort of its Omidyar Fellows program. The program’s goal is to cultivate the conditions in which Hawaii thrives by leaders with the skills and cross-sector relationships necessary to collectively effect societal change. Individuals were selected through an application process, based on their accomplishments, motivation and ability to make positive change in Hawaii.:

>> Janice Ikeda, executive director, Vibrant Hawaii.

>> Doug Johnstone, president – Hawaii, The Howard Hughes Corporation.

>> Ashley Lukens, executive director, Frost Family Foundation; principal consultant, Ashley Lukens Consulting.

