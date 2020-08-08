Former Kapolei quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa eligible to play for Maryland this season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Former Kapolei High quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has been granted immediate eligibility to play for Maryland in the 2020 football season by an NCAA ruling Friday, according to a statement posted on the Terrapins’ website. Read more

Former Kapolei High quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has been granted immediate eligibility to play for Maryland in the 2020 football season by an NCAA ruling Friday, according to a statement posted on the Terrapins’ website.

Tagovailoa, a sophomore, is the brother of former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was a first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in April’s NFL Draft.

Taulia played sparingly as a freshman at Alabama in 2019 and transferred to Maryland in May. He would have been required to sit out the 2020 season without a waiver from the NCAA.

Tagovailoa’s eligibility means he can compete for the Terrapins’ starting job since Josh Jackson, who started nine games in 2019, is among at least six players at the school who have opted out for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Tagovailoa’s major competition for the starting job will likely come from redshirt freshman Lance LeGendre.

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley coached Tua in 2018 as Alabama offensive coordinator and helped recruit Taulia to Alabama.

Taulia Tagovailoa completed nine of 12 passes for 100 yards in five games played during the 2019 season in which the Crimson Tide went 11-2 and won the Citrus Bowl.

Tagovailoa transferred from Kapolei to Thompson High in Alabaster, Ala., and was rated a four-star prospect and listed as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class by 247Sports and PrepStar.