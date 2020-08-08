comscore Former Kapolei quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa eligible to play for Maryland this season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Former Kapolei quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa eligible to play for Maryland this season

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / OCT. 2019 Former Kapolei quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa played in five games as a freshman at Alabama last season. He transferred to Maryland in May.

Former Kapolei High quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has been granted immediate eligibility to play for Maryland in the 2020 football season by an NCAA ruling Friday, according to a statement posted on the Terrapins’ website. Read more

