University of Hawaii postpones start of football training camp

The University of Hawaii football team has postponed the opening of training camp indefinitely, school officials announced on Friday.

Early last week, UH had “targeted” Friday for the first full practice of summer. But it was decided not to practice on Friday nor to schedule any practices for the coming week.

For now, the Rainbow Warriors will continue to participate in strength and conditioning training while following state guidelines on social distancing.

UH has been allowed NCAA-approved strength and conditioning training since early July. With the opening of training camp, the Warriors were set to expand their workouts to practices involving helmets. Practices eventually would have progressed to full-gear workouts.

The opening of camp initially was set to start on July 29 but has been delayed three times.

There is no urgency to expand workouts because the Warriors are no longer booked to play on Aug. 24, the so-called week-zero game.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of UH’s first four games, including what would have been the season opener against Arizona on Aug. 24. This week, the Mountain West Conference, of which UH is a football-only affiliate, ruled that league teams cannot begin play until Sept. 26. The Warriors are tentatively scheduled to open the 2020 season against Robert Morris University on Sept. 26 at Aloha Stadium. The rest of the schedule involves eight Mountain West games and a nonconference meeting against New Mexico State.

This will be the first UH training camp under Todd Graham, who was hired as head coach in January. Because of the pandemic, the Warriors’ spring training and spring game were canceled.