$50 million Topgolf project has stalled
- By Charles “Chip” Fletcher and Judith Stilgenbauer
-
Today
- Updated 5:59 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY CHIP FLETCHER
A conceptual rendering shows a proposal to convert the Ala Wai Golf Course into wetlands. It features an elevated pedestrian promenade along the mauka edge of the Ala Wai Canal.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JULY 2019
With the Ala Wai Canal in the foreground, golfers could be seen at the Ala Wai Golf Course, which the authors propose be returned to a wetland state.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree