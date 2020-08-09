K-Drama: Se-hee doesn’t come home on ‘That’s the Way It Is’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

THIS WEEK’S SYNOPSES

“That’s the Way It Is”

Episode 19

6:40 p.m. today

Hye-gyung, shocked at the fact that Hyun-woo had a son secretly, cries in Jae-ho’s arms at the thought of how much pain Se-hee must be feeling. Although Hye-gyung knows she cannot do much for Se-hee, Hye-gyung goes to see her. But Se-hee does not accept Hye-gyung’s kindness.

Episode 20

7:45 p.m. today

Jae-ho receives a phone call from Hyun-woo, saying that Se-hee hasn’t been home for a few days, sending Jae-ho into a rage. The family asks Hye-gyung if she knows what is going on between Hyun-woo and Se-hee, but Hye-gyung lies to keep Hyun-woo’s secret. Meanwhile, Soo-mi finds out that Chef Kwon knows about her relationship with Min-ho.

“Teacher Oh Soon-nam”

Episodes 9-10

7:45 p.m. Monday

Seung-jae’s family releases an article about Se-hee, creating a buzz in the community and on the internet. Bong-cheol thinks that Yu-min was the reason behind Se-hee’s canceled wedding. Because Yu-min isn’t Hwa-ran’s real son, he refuses to help him, making Man-pyeong’s heart ache.

Episodes 11-12

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

A fire erupts at the school during the night sending everyone into a panic. Se-jong is injured during the fire and is sent to the hospital. After hearing the news, the guardians of the students go to confront Soon-nam, saying that she is responsible. ­Rumors spread about the school leaving everyone feeling unsettled and worried.

“Backstreet Rookie”

Episode 11

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Saet-byul’s return to the convenience store is marked by a promotion. Meanwhile, Dae-hyun tries to overcome his feelings after his recent breakup. Yeon-ju proposes a public relations gimmick. Dal-sik and Geum-bi finally plan to meet up in person.

Episode 12

7:45 p.m. Thursday

With the PR event shoot underway, a battle of wills ensues between Dae-hyun and Ji-wook. The event is a hit and the store draws in crowds. Meanwhile, Eun-byul makes her debut and rises quickly to stardom.

“Return of Bok Dan-ji”

Episodes 101-102

7:45 p.m. Friday

Dan-ji goes to the rendezvous place where Woo-jin and Seo-jin’s mother were set to meet. As Dan-ji heads for the shareholders’ meeting, Seo-jin shows up and snatches her documents away.

Episodes 103-104

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Jung-wook is taken aback after seeing the photo that Woo-jin’s mother dropped on the floor. Dan-ji tries to get her hands on Hwa-young’s cellphone. Hwa-young tries to make a run for it.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.