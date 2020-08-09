Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Se-hee doesn’t come home on ‘That’s the Way It Is’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. THIS WEEK’S SYNOPSES “That’s the Way It Is” Episode 19 6:40 p.m. today Hye-gyung, shocked at the fact that Hyun-woo had a son secretly, cries in Jae-ho’s arms at the thought of how much pain Se-hee must be feeling. Although Hye-gyung knows she cannot do much for Se-hee, Hye-gyung goes to see her. But Se-hee does not accept Hye-gyung’s kindness. Episode 20 7:45 p.m. today Jae-ho receives a phone call from Hyun-woo, saying that Se-hee hasn’t been home for a few days, sending Jae-ho into a rage. The family asks Hye-gyung if she knows what is going on between Hyun-woo and Se-hee, but Hye-gyung lies to keep Hyun-woo’s secret. Meanwhile, Soo-mi finds out that Chef Kwon knows about her relationship with Min-ho. “Teacher Oh Soon-nam” Episodes 9-10 7:45 p.m. Monday Seung-jae’s family releases an article about Se-hee, creating a buzz in the community and on the internet. Bong-cheol thinks that Yu-min was the reason behind Se-hee’s canceled wedding. Because Yu-min isn’t Hwa-ran’s real son, he refuses to help him, making Man-pyeong’s heart ache. Episodes 11-12 7:45 p.m. Tuesday A fire erupts at the school during the night sending everyone into a panic. Se-jong is injured during the fire and is sent to the hospital. After hearing the news, the guardians of the students go to confront Soon-nam, saying that she is responsible. Rumors spread about the school leaving everyone feeling unsettled and worried. “Backstreet Rookie” Episode 11 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Saet-byul’s return to the convenience store is marked by a promotion. Meanwhile, Dae-hyun tries to overcome his feelings after his recent breakup. Yeon-ju proposes a public relations gimmick. Dal-sik and Geum-bi finally plan to meet up in person. Episode 12 7:45 p.m. Thursday With the PR event shoot underway, a battle of wills ensues between Dae-hyun and Ji-wook. The event is a hit and the store draws in crowds. Meanwhile, Eun-byul makes her debut and rises quickly to stardom. “Return of Bok Dan-ji” Episodes 101-102 7:45 p.m. Friday Dan-ji goes to the rendezvous place where Woo-jin and Seo-jin’s mother were set to meet. As Dan-ji heads for the shareholders’ meeting, Seo-jin shows up and snatches her documents away. Episodes 103-104 7:45 p.m. Saturday Jung-wook is taken aback after seeing the photo that Woo-jin’s mother dropped on the floor. Dan-ji tries to get her hands on Hwa-young’s cellphone. Hwa-young tries to make a run for it. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story Column: Plant a philodendron vine and watch it wind around