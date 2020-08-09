comscore United States Congress: Ed Case, Kai Kahele claim easy victories in congressional race | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

United States Congress: Ed Case, Kai Kahele claim easy victories in congressional race

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:11 a.m.
  Ed Case

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Ed Case

  Kai Kahele

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Kai Kahele

As expected, there was little drama in the primary election for the U.S. House of Representatives, as the two top Democratic candidates collected a massive haul of votes in their respective races. Read more

