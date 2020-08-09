comscore Office of Hawaiian Affairs: Ahuna secures reelection; Hawaii island seat awaits winner | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Office of Hawaiian Affairs: Ahuna secures reelection; Hawaii island seat awaits winner

  • By Cassie Ordonio cordonio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Office of Hawaiian Affairs advocacy director Keola Lindsey and activist Lanakila Mangauil will face off in the Nov. 3 general election for the Hawaii island seat on the OHA Board of Trustees as the top two vote-getters in a crowded primary race. Read more

Previous Story
Mail-in ballots pushing Honolulu votes to historic high
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales: July 6-July 10, 2020

Scroll Up