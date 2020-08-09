comscore Volcanic Ash: Time to do it all over again on COVID — right this time | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

Volcanic Ash: Time to do it all over again on COVID — right this time

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM State Health director Dr. Bruce Anderson.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    State Health director Dr. Bruce Anderson.

Hawaii has become the latest case study of how fleeting success can be in controlling the coronavirus. Read more

Previous Story
Mail-in ballots pushing Honolulu votes to historic high
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales: July 6-July 10, 2020

Scroll Up