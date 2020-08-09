Volcanic Ash: Time to do it all over again on COVID — right this time
- By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park.
-
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
State Health director Dr. Bruce Anderson.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree