Island Mele: Hawaii artists preview future projects with new singles

“Catching Lightning”

Kolohe Kai

Kolohe Kai Music

Singer/songwriter Kolohe Kai celebrates the wonder of finally finding true love with this download-only single that previews his next EP. It’s the latest in a successful string of reggae-style island pop songs that began when Kolohe Kai was the name of a group and he was the group’s lead vocalist and resident songwriter. Four Kolohe Kai albums and several EPs later, he continues to produce original music with the Afro-Caribbean rhythms perfect for Hawaii’s self-styled “island music” radio stations.

“What an epic feeling we feel!” he sings with youthful enthusiasm, recalling life-changing events “back in 2019,” and the joy of an “endless sunrise.”

Yes, finding the love you’ve been looking for is “all about the timing.”

Visit kolohekaimusic.com.

“Crystal Blue Persuasion”

Danyel Alana

No label

Maui-based entertainment industry veteran Danyel Alana previews the music of her upcoming album with a stylish update of the 1969 Tommy James & The Shondells hit, “Crystal Blue Persuasion.”

James’ call for “peace and good and brotherhood” is as timely in 2020 as it was 1969, and Alana’s bass player gives her arrangement a memorable and ear-catching foundation.

Visit danyelalana.com.

“After the Rain”

Steve Grimes

Inflatable Film

Veteran luthier and occasional recording artist Steve Grimes partnered with filmmakers Todd Soliday and Leah Warshawski to share his recently written song of hope in the time of the coronavirus pandemic. It is an exquisitely produced music video that previews a planned documentary on Grimes and his guitars.

Grimes holds forth the promise that despite the “turbulent times” we are living in, “as sure as the sunset, this too shall pass.” When Hawaii looks back on the songs that came out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grimes’ contribution will certainly be remembered as one of the best.

Visit inflatablefilm.com/1grand.

“Big Island Soul”

Dennis and Christy Soares

Elation Music

“Big Island Soul” is this year’s fifth full-length album for Hilo residents Dennis and Christy Soares. All 10 songs are originals. Several are expository slice-of-life vignettes. “My Extended Family” describes a long-ago hike to a pillbox. “Liliuokalani Gardens,” about a visit to a Hilo landmark, is delivered in similar stream-of-consciousness style. “Watching My Pineapples Grow” is a step-by-step account of how to grow a pineapple at home.

Dennis Soares gets deeper, pondering the presence of hate in the world and calling for justice, with “The Ancient Hawaiian Call.” Christy Soares has a beautiful spotlight number with a catchy radio-worthy hapa haole tune, “On Hawaiian Time,” that rates Hawaii’s relaxed island lifestyle ahead of the “live and die by the clock” attitude of the mainland.

Visit facebook.com/Elation-­Records-137620049618199.