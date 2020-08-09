comscore Ferd Lewis: Surfer Coco Ho rebounds from injury and illness | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Surfer Coco Ho rebounds from injury and illness

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • WSL Coco Ho

    WSL

    Coco Ho

Last month Coco Ho returned to the Waco Wavepool, the scene of the biggest injury of her surfing career to attempt the air reverse maneuver that resulted in a torn medial collateral ligament in her left knee a year ago. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up