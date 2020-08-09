comscore University of Hawaii baseball team now have 6 commitments for 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii baseball team now have 6 commitments for 2021

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii baseball team has kept busy this summer, adding three more highly regarded prospects — including a basketball legend’s grandson — to the 2021 recruiting class. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up