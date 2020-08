Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With its Oct. 28 opening date approaching, exterior signs are being put into place at downtown’s Circa, including the epic 68-foot-wide Circa logo at the top of the tower. Read more

With its Oct. 28 opening date approaching, exterior signs are being put into place at downtown’s Circa, including the epic 68-foot-wide Circa logo at the top of the tower. The sign, which took a month to make and three days to install, weighs 12,000 pounds and will be lit with 3,000 programmable red-green-blue LEDs.

The typography is a classic script with connected letters — a perfect look for a name that represents various eras in Las Vegas history. Circa also unveiled its beverage program that includes four bars, a rooftop lounge and a coffee shop. The resort-casino also features Vegas Vickie’s, an elevated lobby cocktail lounge that surrounds the Vegas Vickie neon-cowgirl sign and the rooftop Legacy Club overlooking downtown from the 35th floor.

Resorts World theater: Another major concert and entertainment venue will hit the Strip when Resorts World Las Vegas opens in 2021. The resort is partnering with AEG Presents to develop The Theater at Resorts World, a state-of-the-art, 5,000-seat venue featuring one of the city’s “largest and tallest stages,” outfitted with 265 speakers and nearly 5,000 square feet of LED screens. While a specific entertainment policy has not been revealed, a press release indicates that the theater will host superstar residencies, concerts and sporting events.

Early bird buffet: The Wynn Las Vegas buffet is one of only three currently open in Las Vegas. It’s a good one, but it’s expensive at $59.99 for dinner. However, if you go Monday through Thursday from 3:30 to 5 p.m., it’s $44.99 for the same menu, including split crab legs. Not only do you save $15, you can get your Las Vegas evening off to an early start.

Question: Has there been any indication of when the Las Vegas bars will reopen?

Answer: In an address last week, Nevada’s governor directed that the bars in Las Vegas and Reno remain closed. But it might not be for long — the governor added that the situation will now be subject to a weekly evaluation.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.