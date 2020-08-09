comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life — Aug. 9, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life — Aug. 9, 2020

  • Waialua resident Stephen Watanabe came across the Hawaiian restaurant Uliuli while in the Namba district of Osaka, Japan, in March. Photo by Christine M. Watanabe.

  • Nate Yang of Honolulu said it was cool surprise to find the Aloha Bar in the middle of Prague, Czech Republic, late last year. Photo by Emily Yang.

  • Ahi poke in cattle country? On his annual trip to Silver City, Nev., Mililani resident Larry Steinberg found a reminder of home at the Poke Beach restaurant in Carson City, Nev., in November. Photo by Mark Hunt.

  • Jack Ashby of Honolulu came across the Maui Tacos restaurant in Charleston, S.C., in November. He said the placard read “Mexican with Mauitude.” Photo by Mary Pat Ashby.

  • While on a cruise stop in Tahiti in February, Honolulu resident Frankie Ruggles-Quinabo discovered Magasin Hawaii fabric store in Papeete. Photo by Edgar Quinabo.

  • Dexter Ching of Kaneohe spotted the ­Hawaii Surfpoint clothing store while in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in February. Photo by Nancy Ching.

