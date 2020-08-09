Signs of Hawaiian Life — Aug. 9, 2020

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Waialua resident Stephen Watanabe came across the Hawaiian restaurant Uliuli while in the Namba district of Osaka, Japan, in March. Photo by Christine M. Watanabe.
Nate Yang of Honolulu said it was cool surprise to find the Aloha Bar in the middle of Prague, Czech Republic, late last year. Photo by Emily Yang.
Ahi poke in cattle country? On his annual trip to Silver City, Nev., Mililani resident Larry Steinberg found a reminder of home at the Poke Beach restaurant in Carson City, Nev., in November. Photo by Mark Hunt.
Jack Ashby of Honolulu came across the Maui Tacos restaurant in Charleston, S.C., in November. He said the placard read “Mexican with Mauitude.” Photo by Mary Pat Ashby.
While on a cruise stop in Tahiti in February, Honolulu resident Frankie Ruggles-Quinabo discovered Magasin Hawaii fabric store in Papeete. Photo by Edgar Quinabo.
Dexter Ching of Kaneohe spotted the Hawaii Surfpoint clothing store while in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in February. Photo by Nancy Ching.