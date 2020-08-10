comscore Column: Jones Act does add to isles’ high costs, so update it | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Jones Act does add to isles’ high costs, so update it

  • By Joe Kent
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • Joe Kent

    Joe Kent

Hawaii already has one of the highest costs of living in the United States, and many economists believe the Jones Act only makes things worse. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Above all, UH must serve public good

Scroll Up