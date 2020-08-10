comscore Coco Ho wins first surf event since onset of pandemic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Coco Ho wins first surf event since onset of pandemic

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:10 a.m.
  • KENNY MORRIS / WORLD SURF LEAGUE Coco Ho won the final of the Michelob Ultra Pure Gold Rumble At The Ranch with teammate Filipe Toledo of Brazil on Saturday in Los Angeles.

After dropping off the 2019 world championship tour due to injury and illness, Hawaii pro surfer Coco Ho made the comeback she’d hoped for, and came out on top, winning first place at Sunday’s Michelob Ultra Pure Gold Rumble At The Ranch with partner Filipe Toledo of Brazil in Lemoore, Calif. Read more

