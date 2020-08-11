Diamond Head Theatre leads at Po‘okela Awards

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Diamond Head Theatre received a pace-setting 21 awards in 15 categories as the Hawaii State Theatre Council announced the recipients of the 2020 Po‘okela Awards for excellence Monday evening in a virtual awards show that was streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

Manoa Valley Theatre received 18 awards in 14 categories. Paliku Theatre at Windward Community College was two behind that with a total of 16 awards in 12 categories.

Eight other theater groups — Hawaii Pacific University, the Hawaii Shakespeare Festival, Hawaiian Mission Houses, Kailua Onstage Arts (KOA), Kumu Kahua Theatre, Leeward Community College, The Actors’ Group (TAG) and the UH-Manoa Kennedy Theatre program — also received multiple awards.

Up to six honorees can be recognized in most categories.

One group that has received awards in previous years, Honolulu Theatre for Youth, chose not to participate in this year’s Po‘okela Awards program, so its productions, playwrights, actors and stage designers are not eligible for award recognition.

BEST OVERALL PLAY

“A Steady Rain,” Kailua Onstage Arts

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” Manoa Valley Theatre

“The Christians,” Hawaii Pacific University

“Much Ado About Nothing,” Hawaii Shakespeare Festival

BEST OVERALL MUSICAL

“Once,” Manoa Valley Theatre

“Kinky Boots,” Diamond Head Theatre

BEST NON-TRADITIONAL PRODUCTION

“Woman’s Triumph: Celebrating 100 Years of the 19th Amendment,” Hawaiian Mission Houses

“Secret in the Wings,” Leeward Community College

“Nocturnal Emissions,” Leeward Community College

“Last King of Bali,” University of Hawaii at Manoa

BEST ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE IN A PLAY

“The Ultimate Christmas Show,” Kailua Onstage Arts

“we, the invisibles,” Kailua Onstage Arts

“Much Ado About Nothing,” Hawaii Shakespeare Festival

“Fa‘alavelave (The Interruption),” Kumu Kahua Theatre

