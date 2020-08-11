comscore Diamond Head Theatre leads at Po‘okela Awards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Diamond Head Theatre leads at Po‘okela Awards

  • By John Berger, Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Diamond Head Theatre received a pace-setting 21 awards in 15 categories as the Hawaii State Theatre Council announced the recipients of the 2020 Po‘okela Awards for excellence Monday evening in a virtual awards show that was streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Read more

Previous Story
K-Drama: Se-hee doesn’t come home on ‘That’s the Way It Is’

Scroll Up