The Weekly Eater: Fooki’s Taiwanese cuisine proves almost too popular

  • By Review by Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 7:58 p.m.
  • NADINE KAM / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Cow Wow Noodle Soup from Fooki.

Fooki is open for takeout only, which is a shame, because so many specialties, such as the beef noodle and MaLa soups, are best enjoyed on the spot. Read more

