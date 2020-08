Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

THINK PINK

You know milk, dark and white chocolate, but how about ruby? Chocolate made from the ruby cacao bean is the latest Honolulu Cookie Co. flavor.

A 16-piece box is $18.95, or purchase by the piece for 95 cents, while supplies last.

Stores: 214 Sand Island Access Road, open Fridays only; and International Market Place, Saturdays only; the Royal Hawaiian Center store reopens Saturday with daily hours. Or order online at honolulucookie.com.

ANNUAL KONA COFFEE FESTIVAL CANCELED

This was supposed to be a big year for the Kona Coffee Cultural Festival, which was ready to celebrate its 50th year in November. Instead, the ongoing pandemic has organizers canceling the festivities. The group is planning to commemorate the event’s half-century mark Nov. 5 to 14, 2021.

The annual 10-day festival is touted as “Hawaii’s oldest food festival,” but events extend well beyond food into history, culture and the arts of Kona and Kona coffee. Events run from cupping competitions and barista training to a parade, recipe contest, farm tours, coffee-themed art exhibits, a Miss Kona Coffee pageant, lei contests and even a quilt competition.

Organizers earlier had downsized this year’s festival to a five-day event but decided last week to cancel it altogether. For more about the festival, visit konacoffeefest.com.

REMINDER: FARMERS MARKETS STILL OPEN

As essential businesses, farmers markets are allowed to stay open even amid pandemic shutdowns. That’s the message market organizers want to share with customers.

Farmers markets are distinct from the city’s People’s Open Markets, which have twice been ordered closed along with city parks by Mayor Kirk Caldwell. Confusion about the two types reduces attendance at all farmers markets, said Pamela Boyar, owner of FarmLovers Markets, and Megan Kono, general manager for Hawaii Farm Bureau markets.

That has serious ramifications for vendors. When customers don’t turn up, farmers who harvest perishable products for the markets take a big hit, said Boyar, who operates markets in Kakaako, Kailua and Pearlridge. Visit farmloversmarkets.com.

The farm bureau runs markets at Blaisdell Center, in Kailua and Mililani. Visit hfbf.org.

L&L OPENS IN NANAKULI

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has debuted restaurant No. 205, in Nanakuli.

Opened in late July, it is the first L&L to have a full-scale roaster, and so is able to offer roast pork, roast duck and char sui.

Despite the pandemic, L&L has opened five stores this year in California and Arizona. The Nanakuli location is the first new Hawaii L&L since 2018. It is serving takeout only for now.

The restaurant is in the new Nanakuli Village Center, 89-102 Farrington Highway, open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Call 668-6888.

It is the second L&L owned by franchisee brothers Jun Chow and Zi Yuan Zhou.

NEW CHEF TAKES ON MEAL KITS

This month’s meal kits from ChefZone were designed by Marc Freiberg, former executive chef for the Mariposa at Neiman Marcus.

Da Chefs Box includes precooked entrees, fresh fish, produce, eggs, fresh-baked bread and a dessert, enough for up to five meals for a family of four. Local products are featured. Cost is $125.

Orders must be placed via chefzone.com by midnight Thursday of each week for pickup or delivery on Saturdays. Call 852-6700.

This week’s box includes braised short ribs with pistachio gremolata, Italian chicken “Under Brick,” saffron risotto, ratatouille, mushroom farro, a ciabatta loaf and Kula strawberry tiramisu.

