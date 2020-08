Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank has announced that Neill Char has been appointed to the Bank’s Senior Management Committee and will be head of a newly created Commercial Banking Group effective immediately. Char was most recently an executive vice president and division manager of the Private Banking and Wealth Advisory divisions. He first joined First Hawaiian Bank in 2001 and has over 26 years of financial services industry experience in the areas of wealth management and corporate and business and branch banking. Michael Tottori will succeed Char as the senior vice president and Wealth Advisory Division manager and Stephen Brock has been promoted to senior vice president and Private Banking Division manager.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.