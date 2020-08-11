comscore State sweeps Iwilei homeless encampment near Nimitz Highway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State sweeps Iwilei homeless encampment near Nimitz Highway

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A full-size refrigerator was among the appliances seen at a homeless encampment along Nimitz Highway on Monday in Honolulu.

A private contractor for the state removed on Monday appliances and other items from the sidewalk along North Nimitz Highway where a homeless encampment has grown to about a dozen tents. Read more

