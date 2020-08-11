comscore The city advances an $80 million plan to turn Kapalama Canal into a recreation area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

The city advances an $80 million plan to turn Kapalama Canal into a recreation area

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.

  • Courtesy City and County of Honolulu

    An overview of the Kapalama Canal Catalytic project.

  • COURTESY RENDERING A city proposal looks to turn the banks of the Kapalama Canal, above, into a landscaped linear park space with picnic pavilions.

    COURTESY RENDERING

    A city proposal looks to turn the banks of the Kapalama Canal, above, into a landscaped linear park space with picnic pavilions.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A conceptual rendering above shows a view looking toward Punchbowl.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A conceptual rendering above shows a view looking toward Punchbowl.

The city is advancing plans to turn an old utilitarian flood-control canal in Kapalama into an inviting mile-long public recreation destination. Read more

