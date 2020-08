Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Oh, come on! Closing the beaches again? I fully understand the need to get a handle on the increasing COVID-19 cases, but closing the beaches to activities such as walking and jogging while allowing hot, sweaty enclosed gyms to remain open seems completely irrational and not well thought out.

Most of us have faithfully followed the rules: mask wearing, socially distancing and postponing precious visits from family and friends. Our only respite is to enjoy a stroll or jog along the beach, moving while maintaining the suggested distancing.

The reckless behavior of those gathering in large groups is not justification for everything this new mandate entails. Instead, enforce a “No loitering” policy on the beach. Easy peasy. No tents, no seating, no large groups. It would be so much easier for law enforcement to monitor and cite violators than to catch a couple of well-meaning individuals sneaking out to walk their dog.

Three feet of sidewalk for exercise does not allow for social distancing while maintaining personal safety.

Charlene Smith

Kailua

No longer is Oahu the place to gather

Gov. David Ige and Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s “Act With Care — Do Not Gather” order for Honolulu is ironic. Oahu is called “The Gathering Place.”

Laura M. Fink

Makiki

Bowling alleys should be allowed to stay open

I favor doing whatever restrictions are needed to protect everyone from COVID-19. But I was shocked that the government suddenly closed bowling alleys again on Friday, when, as far as I know, no case of infection has been linked to them.

Bowling alleys were closed, like many places because of the pandemic, until June 19, when they reopened with proper precautions, including masks, social distancing, sanitizing and panels separating pairs of lanes and the customers from the front desks.

Customers interact now only with the bowling balls and machines. There aren’t many bowling alleys outside the military bases anymore, so having to close yet again is a huge financial blow. Were the alleys on the military bases closed, too?

Why inflict hardship unless there is a factual basis for doing so? Please let us bowl again, so our remaining outlets for such recreation don’t die.

David Chappell

Kaneohe

Selfish people prevent visits to nursing homes

I get it that people are really tired of being cooped up at home. I get that many of us are missing our friends and families. It is very frustrating to be limited with all these restrictions. But remember that COVID-19 is still very much present in our communities, as the numbers are showing.

So many are brushing these numbers off, saying it is not a big deal since many are recovering. Some even say this whole thing is fake. What’s one little party here and a beach bash there?

No big deal, right? Wrong.

What too few see is that they continue to keep our kupuna in assisted- living facilities and nursing homes away from their families. You can get your hugs and talk-story time, but can someone who is hard of hearing or with dementia have that opportunity of social interaction? They can’t, and they need it.

Have your fun while your selfish actions prolong the suffering of the most vulnerable.

Joni Kamiya

Kaneohe

Hard to get test results within 72 hours of travel

We traveled to the mainland. We knew of the 14-day quarantine and felt we could readily obtain the required negative coronavirus test.

We began a search for available testing centers in Florida and Pennsylvania. In each state, we completed the self-assessment and both indicated “no need to get tested at this time.” Alternatively, a test might be available if recommended by a primary-care physician. If we obtained that letter, none of the test centers could guarantee we would have written results 72 hours prior to Hawaii arrival. The general sense was results would be available between three and five days, but most likely five to eight days, maybe longer.

We agree on the need to control the coronavirus, but the governor and his team should know the availability of tests and the reality of getting test results.

In addition, returning from the East Coast requires three flight segments. What happens if we are in contact with a positive traveler on the plane or at airports?

Rocco Sansone

Pacific Heights

Fatal Beirut explosion reminder of Navy tanks

After the Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut, the world wondered how Lebanon’s government could have ignored the risk of having so much explosive ammonium nitrate stored near its port since 2013.

Our Navy fuel tanks on Red Hill pose a double risk: potential contamination of our drinking water as well as fire and explosion risk, possibly from a major brush fire in the area or aircraft accident. The impact on Honolulu would be like 9/11.

Judith Suzurikawa

McCully-Moiliili

Once again, Honolulu mayor will be a man

I am very disappointed that women are again on the losing end. I certainly had hoped that either Colleen Hana- busa or Kymberly Pine would be our next mayor. But instead it will be one of two very well-funded men.

I just read that the prime minister of New Zealand, a woman, managed her country to be coronavirus-free for 100 days, which certainly was an accomplishment.

Instead the United States has a record that will go down in history, not as an accomplishment, but as a failure.

Ursula Jacob-Meyer

Hawaii Kai

