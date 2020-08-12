Editorial | Off the News Editorial: Clear up bar-enforcement gray areas Today Updated 12:12 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! When is a brewpub a restaurant? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. When is a brewpub a restaurant? For purposes of a recent COVID-19 emergency order that closed bars on Oahu for three weeks, a restaurant serves up meals from an on-site, bonafide kitchen facility; and at least 30% of the establishment’s gross revenue must come from food sales. That seems straightforward enough. But during a weekend enforcement effort, police shut down Waikiki Brewing Company in Kakaako, which qualifies as a restaurant. The error was resolved on Monday in tandem with the Honolulu Liquor Commission, and the brewpub’s doors have reopened. The incident spotlights the ongoing need for clarity in enforcement as local businesses strive to make a go of it in the new normal. More UH sports get spiked, for now The postponement of the University of Hawaii football season — until spring, if not wholly cancelled — wasn’t a surprise, given surging coronavirus cases here and elsewhere affecting Mountain West Conference areas. But unfortunately, it leaves more UH student-athletes in limbo. Earlier, the Big West had postponed its fall season; those affected include UH wahine volleyball, soccer and cross-country. And it all adds up to more challenges for the UH Athletics Department and its bottom line. Previous Story Off the News: Anxiety relief in the age of COVID-19