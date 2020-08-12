Editorial: Clear up bar-enforcement gray areas

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When is a brewpub a restaurant? For purposes of a recent COVID-19 emergency order that closed bars on Oahu for three weeks, a restaurant serves up meals from an on-site, bonafide kitchen facility; and at least 30% of the establishment’s gross revenue must come from food sales. That seems straightforward enough.

But during a weekend enforcement effort, police shut down Waikiki Brewing Company in Kakaako, which qualifies as a restaurant. The error was resolved on Monday in tandem with the Honolulu Liquor Commission, and the brewpub’s doors have reopened.

The incident spotlights the ongoing need for clarity in enforcement as local businesses strive to make a go of it in the new normal.

More UH sports get spiked, for now

The postponement of the University of Hawaii football season — until spring, if not wholly cancelled — wasn’t a surprise, given surging coronavirus cases here and elsewhere affecting Mountain West Conference areas.

But unfortunately, it leaves more UH student-athletes in limbo. Earlier, the Big West had postponed its fall season; those affected include UH wahine volleyball, soccer and cross-country. And it all adds up to more challenges for the UH Athletics Department and its bottom line.