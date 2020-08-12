comscore Editorial: Hawaii’s surge, scalebacks reveal real danger of COVID-19 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Hawaii’s surge, scalebacks reveal real danger of COVID-19

  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/ CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM HPD officers T. Shimamura, middle, and Jordan Diones warned two residents at Kapiolani Park on Saturday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/ CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    HPD officers T. Shimamura, middle, and Jordan Diones warned two residents at Kapiolani Park on Saturday.

In mid-May, when Gov. David Ige rolled out a strategy for reopening Hawaii’s economy, he lauded the state’s residents for “flattening the curve,” slowing coronavirus spread so that fewer people need to seek treatment, thereby not crashing our fragile health-care resources. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Anxiety relief in the age of COVID-19

Scroll Up