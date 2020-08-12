Flock of warbirds arrives in Hawaii for 75th anniversary of end of WWII
By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:49 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
WWII warbirds were being unloaded Tuesday at Pearl Harbor from the Navy amphibious assault ship USS Essex for the upcoming aerial parades that are part of the 75th anniversary commemoration of the end of World War II to be held from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2. A PBY Catalina flying boat was being prepared to be lifted off the deck of the Essex and transported to Ford Island. To the right of the Essex is the USS Missouri.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Personnel survery a PBY Catalina flying boat.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
An SNJ/AT-6 Texan trainer is lifted onto a barge for transportation to Ford Island.