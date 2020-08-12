comscore Flock of warbirds arrives in Hawaii for 75th anniversary of end of WWII | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Flock of warbirds arrives in Hawaii for 75th anniversary of end of WWII

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM WWII warbirds were being unloaded Tuesday at Pearl Harbor from the Navy amphibious assault ship USS Essex for the upcoming aerial parades that are part of the 75th anniversary commemoration of the end of World War II to be held from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2. A PBY Catalina flying boat was being prepared to be lifted off the deck of the Essex and transported to Ford Island. To the right of the Essex is the USS Missouri.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Personnel survery a PBY Catalina flying boat.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM An SNJ/AT-6 Texan trainer is lifted onto a barge for transportation to Ford Island.

It’s been World War II warbirds meet present-day Pearl Harbor with efforts ongoing to offload 14 vintage aircraft from the amphibious assault ship USS Essex for the 75th commemoration of end-of-war events Aug. 29 to Sept. 2 on Oahu. Read more

