Mufi Hannemann and Colleen Hanabusa may have run last campaigns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mufi Hannemann and Colleen Hanabusa may have run last campaigns

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:55 p.m.
    Mufi Hannemann and Colleen Hanabusa

Neither former Mayor Mufi Hannemann nor former U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa will rule out seeking future office, but both of their political careers could be over — especially with a record number of voters who overlooked them in last week’s mayoral primary election. Read more

