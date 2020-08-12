comscore Former Hawaii receiver John Ursua cleared to return to Seahawks practice after false-positive result on coronavirus test | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Former Hawaii receiver John Ursua cleared to return to Seahawks practice after false-positive result on coronavirus test

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Former University of Hawaii receiver John Ursua was cleared to return to practice with the Seattle Seahawks after testing negative for COVID-19.

Former University of Hawaii football player John Ursua was back practicing with the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday after it was determined he had received a false-positive result on a coronavirus test administered on Saturday. Read more

