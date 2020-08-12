Former Hawaii receiver John Ursua cleared to return to Seahawks practice after false-positive result on coronavirus test
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:12 a.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former University of Hawaii receiver John Ursua was cleared to return to practice with the Seattle Seahawks after testing negative for COVID-19.
