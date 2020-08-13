comscore 4 monk seals released on Midway Atoll refuge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
4 monk seals released on Midway Atoll refuge

  By Rosemarie Bernardo
  Leimana, also known as DL36.

  Maka Kilo, also known as LL00, rests her flipper in the rehabilitation pool during treatment at Ke Kai Ola, The Marine Mammal Center's hospital and visitor center in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

  Hawaiian monk seal Ka'ena, also known as LL34, rests in a transport carrier before being loaded onto a U.S. Coast Guard C-130 airplane in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Four healthy Hawaiian monk seals were successfully released on the Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge after staff at Ke Kai Ola, The Marine Mammal Center’s monk seal hospital on Hawaii island, cared for the endangered mammals for more than 10 months. Read more

