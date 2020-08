Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Prosecutors charged Justin Wise earlier this week with second-degree attempted murder. Bail has been set at $500,000.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of California Avenue and Plum Street sometime before 11:50 p.m. on July 24.

Police said the victim was walking on Plum Street from the Wahiawa Transit Center when an unknown male struck him several times on the head with a sharp object.

Through a preliminary investigation, police said a witness heard someone scream and then saw a man running on Plum Street and then onto California Avenue toward the Wahiawa Town Center.

The witness found the victim bleeding and immediately called 911, according to court documents.

The victim sustained cuts to his scalp and right elbow in the assault. He was taken in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center.

Police recovered surveillance videos from the area that showed the suspect on the same city bus as the victim on the night of the stabbing.

The videos also showed the suspect following the victim to California Avenue near Plum Street from the Wahiawa Transit Center.

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police issued a bulletin seeking the public’s help in identifying the alleged assailant.

Police said the suspect was identified as Wise.

District 8 Crime Reduction Unit officers located him in Ewa on Friday and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder.