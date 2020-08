Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Major independent Hawaii residential real estate firm Elite Pacific Properties is taking on a bigger name as a franchise of the Corcoran Group.

Elite, which was established in 2005 and has 250 agents in 11 offices statewide, is being converted to Corcoran Pacific Properties.

Corcoran was once itself an independent firm founded by Barbara Corcoran, a regular participant on the venture capital investment TV show “Shark Tank” who sold her New York-based firm in 2001 to a company now known as Realogy.

Realogy franchise brands also include Better Homes and Gardens, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, ERA and Sotheby’s International Realty.

Not including the Hawaii expansion, Corcoran has about 50 offices in New York, Florida, Illinois, California and Nevada, including some owned by Realogy and some independently owned by franchisees.

Like Elite, Corcoran focuses on high-end homes.

“There is something absolutely magical about Hawaii, and I couldn’t be more excited that Corcoran Pacific Properties has arrived,” Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of Corcoran Group, said in a statement announcing the deal.

Elite President and CEO Anton Steenman, a former Intel Corp. vice president who joined the firm in 2018, called Corcoran a “breakthrough” brand that will make the rebranded Hawaii brokerage firm more distinctive.

“We dream big, and today is that dream realized,” he said in a statement.